Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson invites teen to game after heroics during Tropical Storm Imelda

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson on Monday invited a teenager who helped save a woman and a child trapped in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Imelda recently to an upcoming game.

Watson quote-tweeted a story in the Houston Chronicle and praised Jayden Payne for his heroic efforts.

“Jayden -- you are a real life hero! I’d like to invite you to be our special guest at our game this Sunday vs. the Panthers,” Watson tweeted.

Jayden plays football for Aldine High School in Texas and received national attention when he saved a woman and her child trapped in an SUV from floodwaters last week as torrential rain hit the region. Jayden jumped into the waters without thinking to help the mother and the toddler.

“I hurried up, threw my jacket off, I threw my shirt off,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “I ran over there across in front of all the cars. I didn't care if all the cars stopped or not because I was more worried about their safety than my safety.”

The three were reunited Friday. Vinitta Williams, the woman Jayden rescued, told KHOU-TV that she was trying to get her daughter home from day care when the roads began to flood. She said she felt like she was going to die as the floodwaters carried her vehicle.

“That’s when he dived in and he pulled us out, and I’m thinking, thank you God. He is my guardian angel. He’s my hero,” Williams said.

She added: “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. If he wouldn't’ve jumped in that water and pulled us out, we would not be here.”