Texans' Deshaun Watson has interest from these four NFL teams: report

A grand jury declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Now, interest around the league for Watson’s services has heated up.

USA Today Sports, citing sources, reported that the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saint, and Seattle Seahawks have shown interest in Watson.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also may pursue the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Texans refused to trade Watson last year after he made his displeasure with the organization clear. Now, Houston is expected to get a haul of draft picks for the quarterback, who they signed to a four-year, $177.5 million contract extension with $111 million guaranteed.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means he will only waive it when he decides to move onto a team that he actually wants to be a part of. He made it clear that he wants to go to a franchise with a strong coaching staff and a roster that will give him the best opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

Watson’s NFL future is still up in the air, but it appears that he could be traded sooner than later.