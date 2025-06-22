Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Terron Armstead excited to be voice for NFL players dealing with similar injury situation in retirement

The 12-year veteran offensive tackle wants fans to understand what players endure on the field

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terron Armstead retired from the NFL after 12 seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, and he has not spared any details when explaining why now is the right time to step away from the game. 

It is the first time since he was 5 years old, a total of 28 years, that he will not be playing for a football team this fall. However, Armstead shared some grueling injury stories that led the offensive tackle to hang up his cleats. 

Why did the 33-year-old share his personal injury journey? Now on the outside looking in, he wants to be the voice for players going through similar situations in the NFL today. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Terron Armstead smiles on red carpet

Terron Armstead on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"Now that I’m done, I would like to start sharing more of my stories because there’s players that are actively playing who are dealing with similar situations," he told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest on Friday. 

"So, I want to be a voice for them and allow the fans to know that they can’t necessarily speak on their injury. Because you never want to have those built-in excuses before a game, like, ‘I lost on this play because of my knee.’ You know what I mean? Never want to have that."

NFL PRO BOWLER SHARES DEVASTATING TOLL INJURIES TOOK ON CAREER: 'LITERALLY COULDN'T WALK'

For NFL fans, it sometimes gets lost in the heat of competition and highlight-reel plays how much of a toll the 17-game-plus season can take on a player’s body, especially a lineman like Armstead. Years of training and competing on the gridiron takes its toll, and Armstead said his ailment was a knee injury he constantly had to battle through since his third year in the league. 

"I didn’t see a practice field at all, and not because I didn’t want to or the Dolphins just wanted me to rest. It’s like I literally couldn’t walk," he said during an appearance on the "Nightcap Show." 

Terron Armstead vs Packers

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead, #72, during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 28, 2024. (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

"After a game on Sunday, I wouldn’t be able to walk on my own, under my own power, until Wednesday, Thursday. So, I was only able to play under the pain meds. I couldn’t put any pressure on my knee, so it was like, I can’t keep doing that to myself."

So, no, Armstead is not going to be one of those retirees who will get the urge to get back on the field come Week 1. 

"I think I’m done, I’m at peace with it. I’m excited to be on this side to talk about the game, share my knowledge and experience.

Terron Armstead smiles on red carpet

Terron Armstead walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After being in the game for so long, and playing football for so long since five years old, it’s definitely bittersweet. It’s my first year without it after 28 years, so I’ll see what this life is going to be like without football. I’m so grateful and appreciative for it, but I’m excited for my future."

While he may be off the sidelines, Armstead still wants to make an impact on the game he loves dearly, especially for those players who continue to put their bodies on the line each year to hunt for a Super Bowl title alongside their teammates. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.