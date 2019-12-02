Terrelle Pryor stabbing suspect seen smirking in arrest photo

A woman accused of stabbing NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was seen smirking in her booking photo.

Shalaya Briston, 24, was arrested Saturday after she allegedly stabbed Pryor at his Pittsburgh apartment, police said. She was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest. He faces a charge of simple assault. He was taken to the hospital around 4:30 a.m. following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.

A witness told police Pryor was the aggressor in the incident and was waiting for Briston as she returned from a night out with friends, TMZ Sports reported, citing court docs. The witness said Pryor and Briston fought and it went into the kitchen, where she allegedly took a knife and stabbed Pryor.

One witness was overheard saying Briston was defending herself and “We should have just let him die,” according to TMZ Sports. Officials told the site Briston was being held at the Allegheny County Jail and her bail was denied. She has a hearing scheduled for later this month.

Pryor was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010, winning the Big Ten championship twice. He was subsequently drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft, playing quarterback before eventually switching positions when he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

He has also played for the Washington Redskins and New York Jets, among other teams. He is currently a free agent after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September