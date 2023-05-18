Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens legend Terrell Suggs shuts down David Ojabo's request to wear his number

Suggs wore the No. 55 during his 16 years with the Ravens

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ravens legend Terrell Suggs was one of the most dominant linebackers in the NFL during his long stint in Baltimore.

He wore the No. 55 during his impressive run with the Ravens before switching to No. 56 when he joined the Cardinals in 2019.

David Ojabo, a 2022 Ravens second-round draft pick, recently revealed he attempted to get Suggs' blessing to change his jersey number to 55.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Linebacker Terrell Suggs walks off the field

Linebacker Terrell Suggs of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns Oct. 7, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

But the former Michigan standout did not have any luck convincing Suggs to grant his request.

RAVENS FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK ZAY FLOWERS SURPRISES DAD WITH NEW CAR

"Suggs not letting me, man," Ojabo said, laughing. "We had discussions. We got (owner Steve) Bisciotti involved a little bit, but that’s above me. He’s a legend, so I’m gonna stick with 90."

Ojabo wore the No. 55 in college and switched to No. 90 for his rookie season in Baltimore. He will now likely stick with No. 90 for his second season.

Ojabo even recruited Bisciotti in an effort to help boost his chances of securing the No. 55, but Suggs still would not change his mind.

Terrell Suggs runs back a fumble

Outside Linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) of the Baltimore Ravens runs back a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium Nov. 25, 2018, in Baltimore.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Numbers don't really matter," Ojabo added. "It's what you do with the numbers."

In most cases, retired players are usually happy to grant permission to current players who happen to be seeking their numbers.

Terrell Suggs celebrates

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

But, based on Ojabo's comments, he doesn't seem upset by Suggs' denial. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Suggs played for the Ravens for 16 seasons and was one of the key pieces of the Ravens' defense who helped lift the team to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2013 Super Bowl.

He was named to seven Pro Bowls during his time with the Ravens.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.