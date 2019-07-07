Tennis star Fabio Fognini apologizes after Wimbledon outburst where he said 'a bomb should explode here'

An Italian tennis star already on probation had to apologize after an outburst Saturday at Wimbledon, where he said he wanted a bomb to hit the All England Club.

During a three-set loss to 94th ranked player Tennys Sandgren, a visibly frustrated Fabio Fognini had to take a medical time-out for treatment to his bloodied knuckles on his right hand after punching his racket.

The volatile top-10 player also lashed out in Italian saying, "damned English" and that "I wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here," according to Sky News.

STRONG WIMBLEDON SHOWING FOR SERENA WILLIAMS: WINS IN SINGLES, MIXED-DOUBLES PLAY

More than 1,000 bombs fell in the area during World War II, destroying thousands of nearby homes, and 16 fell on the tournament grounds. One hit Centre Court at Wimbledon, damaging the roof.

At his news conference Saturday after his defeat, Fognini said his comments came in the heat of the moment. He said he was upset about not playing well and the condition of the court's grass.

"If I offended anyone, I apologize," Fognini said in Italian. "That definitely wasn't my intention."

NICK KYRGIOS REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE AFTER HITTING RAFAEL NADAL WITH BALL DURING WIMBLEDON MATCH

An All England Club spokeswoman said there was no immediate comment from tournament officials.

The episode on Saturday, however, will be investigated to determine whether it rises to the level of a major offense because Fognini is still under a two-year probation stemming from when he insulted a female chair umpire at the 2017 U.S. Open and got kicked out of that tournament.

In October 2017, the Grand Slam Board said Fognini would be suspended for two major tournaments if he commits another major offense before the end of this year.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He was docked a then-record $27,500 of his prize money at Wimbledon in 2014 for a series of outbursts during a first-round victory.

The volatile Fognini is married to 2015 U.S. Open champion Flavia Pennetta.

By beating Fognini, Sandgren made it through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time and will face fellow American Sam Querrey on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.