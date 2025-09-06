Aryna Sabalenka wins US Open over American star Amanda Anisimova

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova to win the 2025 U.S. Open on Saturday night.

The No. 1 tennis player in the world won the match 6-3, 7-6 (3) at Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York City. She stayed poised throughout the match and wasn’t going to let Anisimova pull off an upset like she did at the All-England Club a few months ago.

Even when Anisimova started to heat up, Sabalenka locked in and let her upstart American opponent make the mistakes. She capitalized with some ingenious shots throughout the match.

Anisimova was down early in the first set but was able to get her feet under her and make some incredible shots to tie the first set at two apiece. But unforced errors would come back to haunt her.

The New Jersey native watched the set slip away from her. Sabalenka dug in and was able to take the first set from her.

Anisimova won the first game in the second set after going back and forth with Sabalenka. The Belarusian would again lock in. She countered an Anisimova slice with a terrific drop shot and battled back to win the third game of the second set. Anisimova was able to get the set back to three games even with powerful shots that Sabalenka couldn’t reach.

Sabalenka was overwhelming for Anisimova. She was hitting shots from her shoelaces and dropping them into corners of the court that Anisimova could just not get to.

But Anisimova pulled off a stunning comeback. She capitalized on some of Sabalenka’s mistakes and even went up 6-5 in the second set. Sabalenka then showed why she’s still the top player in the sport.

It was Sabalenka’s first Grand Slam title of 2025. She fell short in the French Open final this year and was ousted in the final of the Australian Open by Madison Keys. Anisimova shocked her at Wimbledon but went on to lose to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

She now has four Grand Slam titles in her career. Last year, she defeated Jessica Pegula to win the U.S Open.

Anisimova had an incredible year, making two Grand Slam finals. She’s poised to take a big leap during the 2026 season.