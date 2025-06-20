Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennis

Tennis star Alexander Zverev steps in to offer aid after fan, 62, gets struck by fallen advertising board

Event managers said the piece had come loose from 'drumming against the boards'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

German tennis pro Alexander Zverev stepped in during the middle of his match at the Halle Open on Wednesday to help a fan who had been struck by a falling advertising board that apparently came loose during the match. 

The incident took place during the first set of Zverev’s match against American Marcos Giron.

Alexander Zverev raises racket

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after his match against USA's Marcos Giron during the Halle ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.  (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Tournament organizers released a statement following the incident explaining that a 62-year-old woman sitting in the lower tier of the grass court stadium had been struck when an advertising board from above came loose and fell on top of her. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zverev and umpire Renaud Lichtenstein ran over to check on the woman, and the No. 3-ranked tennis pro handed the woman an ice pack, which organizers said she applied to her neck.

She did not sustain any serious injuries and was later taken to a hospital. 

"There has never been anything like this in our 32-year tournament history. We deeply regret the incident," tournament director Ralf Weber said in a statement. 

Billboard comes loose at Halle

A billboard came loose from the stands and fell into the spectator area during the Halle ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.  (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

TENNIS PLAYER CALLS OPPONENT 'LITTLE PIG' AND 'PIECE OF S---' AFTER LOSING HEATED MATCH IN GERMANY

Two of the event managers, Udo Kleine and Uwe Greipel-Dominik, said that the board had likely fallen after screws holding it in place had come loose because of "drumming against the boards." The boards were subsequently checked, and the match continued. 

The woman was also given a free pass to the tournament next year, according to organizers. 

Despite the incident, Zverev continued on to defeat Giron in straight sets. 

Ambulance at Halle tennis tournament

An ambulance from the German Red Cross drives through the crowd after a billboard came loose from the stands and fell into the spectator area during the Halle ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.  (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 On Saturday morning, he advanced to the quarterfinal round, where he took the first set over Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.