Tennis player calls opponent 'little pig' and 'piece of s---' after losing heated match in Germany

A back-and-forth tennis match in Germany had some extracurricular activity afterward earlier this week.

Corentin Moutet took down Fabio Fognini, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday, and he was clearly hyped up after his victory.

Fognini could not keep his return in bounds, and Moutet fist-pumped after his grueling win. Moutet then took one of the balls in his pocket and launched it into the crowd.

The two players then met at the net for their handshake, as is standard following the match. But things took a turn when Fognini took offense to Moutet looking away from him.

After the two initially greeted, they both walked over to the chair umpire, with Fognini trying to speak to Moutet, who was walking forward, no longer engaging in the conversation.

Fognini then dropped quite the insult, according to the New York Post.

"Look at me, you little pig. You’re a piece of s---," Fognini said to Moutet in his native French.

Moutet then cut Fognini off as the latter was trying to shake hands with the chair umpire.

Moutet found himself in another skirmish earlier this year when he and Alexander Bublik had to be separated by an official during the Arizona Tennis Classic.

With the victory, Moutet's grand prize is a meeting with Alexander Zverev, the third-ranked player in the world, behind only Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who just had a classic French Open final this past weekend.

Fognini lost in qualifying at Roland Garros, while Moutet fell to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the round of 64.

Fognini was once ranked as high as ninth in the world rankings – he currently ranks 117th, while Moutet is 91st.

