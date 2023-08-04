Tennis official in Wyoming resigns in protest of trans athlete's participation in women's category

The president of a Wyoming tennis association has resigned in protest of the organization's decision to allow a transgender college athlete to participate in the 2023 Wyoming Governor’s Cup, citing fair competition.

Jackie Fulkrod, now the former president of the Cheyenne Tennis Association Board, resigned from her position last week as a result of 27-year-old Brooklyn Ross’ participation in the Women’s Open Singles event at the Governor’s Cup tournament in Cheyenne, which is slated to begin on Friday, the Cowboy State Daily reported.

"I think a man playing against a woman is a very unfair matchup when it’s specifically meant for women in that specific draw," Fulkrod told the outlet. "I feel like having a transgender athlete compete in the women’s draw is against my personal integrity and what I believe and value."

"My decision to resign was solely based on the fact that we didn’t have any way to protect our organization or protect our female athletes that are going to be playing in the tournament," she later added.

Ross, a Colorado native, plays tennis on the women’s team at the University of Texas at Tyler and was previously named PacWest Freshman of the Year during the 2020-21 season at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Speaking with the outlet, Ross, who transitioned six years ago, expressed sadness over Fulkrod’s decision to resign from her position.

"I feel sad this woman has resigned over this," Ross said. "I feel like there’s no reason to."

Peg Connor, executive director and district league coordinator for the United States Tennis Association’s Wyoming chapter, provided Fox News Digital with the USTA's statement on transgender athletes when reached for comment.

"Tennis thrives when the sport embraces inclusion. For that reason, tennis is open to all regardless of one's age, ethnicity, race, religious background, sexual orientation or gender identity," the statement read.

"The USTA's policy on transgender inclusion, using both the International Olympic Committee and International Tennis Federation policies as guideposts, was updated in 2016 and has been in place since that time to help ensure inclusive and fair competition for all."

The USTA’s transgender inclusion policy states that trans athletes can compete in the women’s category if they have "declared that her gender identity is female" and that "the declaration cannot be changed, for sporting purposes, for a minimum of four years."

The policy also requires athletes undergo hormonal therapy "for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sport competitions."

The entry list for the Women’s Open singles draw showed that as of Friday, Ross had withdrawn from the event.

Connor did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for clarification on Ross’ apparent withdrawal.