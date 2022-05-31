Tennessee Volunteers earn No. 1 overall seed as NCAA D1 baseball tournament field announced

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA season is coming down to its final days, Major League Baseball is still months away from its Summer Classic, and the college football and NFL seasons are months away.

Thankfully, college baseball is here to save the day as the NCAA D1 baseball championship field was announced on Monday.



The College World Series will take place from June 16-June 27 in Omaha, Nebraska, but before we get down to the final teams, the regionals and Super Regionals will need to play out.

On Monday, the 16 national regional hosts were announced with Tennessee being selected as the number one overall seed of the tournament. The Vols are followed by Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Miami (FL), Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Louisville, Florida, Auburn, and Georgia Southern.

NO.1 TENNESSEE ADVANCES TO SEC TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS WITH 5-2 WIN OVER LSU

Tennessee, who has been considered the best team in college baseball for the majority of the season, finished the regular season with a 53-7 record and won the SEC Championship over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When I came in here, we weren't expected to do much, we were kind of the laughingstock of the SEC," Tennessee first baseman Lipcius said , according to ESPN. "Coach V [head coach Tony Vitello] and the staff came in and did their thing. They recruit players and make them better. It's really awesome to see it come full circle."

BILLY NAPIER SAYS FLORIDA WON’T GET INVOLVED IN NIL BIDDING WARS

The Knoxville regional will consist of Tennessee, Campbell, Georgia Tech, and Alabama State. The winner of the regional will go on to face the winner of the Statesboro Regional where Georgia Southern is the host.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our guys are back into recovery mode," Vitello said, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel . "You could argue it was like a regular (week). It was not quite like a Tuesday or a Wednesday game. Then we played three grueling SEC games with a Sunday wasn’t-over-til-the-final out. And Sunday is always a party if you win in the league. Then we get back Monday, you have to rest, we lift in the afternoon and that is it.

BRIAN KELLY TOOK LSU JOB TO SILENCE DOUBTERS, BEAT NICK SABAN

The ACC and the SEC lead all conferences with nine teams each in the postseason, with the Pac-12 and the Big 12 each getting five teams into the tournament.

According to NCAA.com, Coppin State and Hofstra will be playing in their first NCAA D1 Baseball Championship, while Florida State will be making its 44th straight appearance.

The NCAA baseball regionals begin Friday, June 3 followed by the Super Regionals from June 10-June 13.