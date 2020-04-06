Tennessee Titans: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Tennessee Titans finished 9-7 during the 2019 season.

The Titans have seven picks going into the draft. They acquired two picks from two teams – the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

Last year, the Titans selected defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons with the No. 19 pick. Simmons played in nine games and recorded 32 tackles and two sacks.

Here are the Titans’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 29 overall

Second Round, No. 61 overall

Third Round, No. 93 overall

Fifth Round, No. 174 overall

Seventh Round, No. 224 overall (from CLE)

Seventh Round, No. 237 overall (from NE via DEN)

Seventh Round, No. 243 overall

Here are some of the Titans’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Jack Crawford, DT (signed from ATL)

Nick Dzubnar, LB (signed from LAC)

Ty Sambarilo, OL (signed from ATL)

Vic Beasley, LB (signed from ATL)

DEPARTURES

Austin Johnson, DT (signed with NYG)

Darius Jennings, WR (signed with LAC)

Dion Lewis, RB (signed with NYG)

Jack Conklin, OL (signed with CLE)

Jurrell Casey, DE (trade to DEN)

LeShaun Sims, CB (signed with CIN)

Marcus Mariota, QB (signed with LV)

Tajae Sharpe, WR (signed with MIN)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Cameron Wake, DE

Daren Bates, LB

David Flullen, RB

Delanie Walker, TE

Kevin Pamphile, OL

Logan Ryan, CB

Ryan Succop, K

Tramaine Brock, CB

Tye Smith, CB

Wesley Woodyard, LB