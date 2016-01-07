Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Sheriron Jones expected to transfer

Before Tennessee gets to spring football, the team will be down to two scholarship quarterbacks as redshirt freshman Sheriron Jones is expected to transfer. Jones had yet to take a snap for the team after redshirting his first season on campus.

247Sports is reporting Jones will transfer to Colorado, after speaking to his high school coach.

Jones sent out a tweet thanking the fans for their support:

A former 2015 four-star recruit from California, Jones had made an impression with his fellow teammates during Outback Bowl practices. After sitting out next season due to NCAA transfer rules, Jones will have three seasons to play for Colorado.