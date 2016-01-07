Expand / Collapse search
NCAA FB
Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Sheriron Jones expected to transfer

By Michael Wayne Bratton | FoxSports
Sep 26, 2015; Gainesville, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers coach and players react as they lost to the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Before Tennessee gets to spring football, the team will be down to two scholarship quarterbacks as redshirt freshman Sheriron Jones is expected to transfer. Jones had yet to take a snap for the team after redshirting his first season on campus.

247Sports is reporting Jones will transfer to Colorado, after speaking to his high school coach.

Jones sent out a tweet thanking the fans for their support:

A former 2015 four-star recruit from California, Jones had made an impression with his fellow teammates during Outback Bowl practices. After sitting out next season due to NCAA transfer rules, Jones will have three seasons to play for Colorado.