Olympics

Team USA women's 4x400-meter relay dominates in gold medal win

Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes led the Americans

Team USA dominated the women’s 4x400-meter relay to win another gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday night.

Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes set an American record with a time of 3:15.27. The Netherlands finished in second place, and Great Britain edged Ireland for the bronze medal.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabrielle Thomas

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone passes the baton to Gabrielle Thomas of Team United States in the women's 4 x 400m relay final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024, in Paris, France.  (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Little led the Americans out of the gate quickly, and as she handed the baton off to McLaughlin-Levrone, the Jamaican team fell off course and did not finish the race. McLaughlin-Levrone jumped out to an unfathomable lead. Nobody was even close to her.

She then gave the baton to Thomas, who increased the lead even more, as the battle for second place got tougher with Ireland, the Netherlands and Great Britain. Holmes completed the final leg to solidify an American gold.

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and Shamier Little compete

The U.S.' Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and the U.S.' Shamier Little compete in the women's 4x400m relay final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 10, 2024.  (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch runner Femke Bol helped her country secure a silver medal, while Britain’s Amber Anning finished up for the country’s bronze medal.

Ireland nearly had the country’s first medal in the event but fell off the pace at the end.

Alexis Holmes reacts

The U.S.' Alexis Holmes celebrates after winning the women's 4x400m relay final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 10, 2024.  (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

The Americans scored 11 gold medals in the track competitions at the Summer Olympics in Paris and have done a lot to bolster Team USA in the race for the most gold medals against China.

