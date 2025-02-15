Team USA stars brace for rivaled showdown vs Canada as tensions rise over national anthem controversy

Team USA and Team Canada are facing off in international best-on-best hockey at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday in Montreal, and the stakes are high.

It is the first time in nine years that NHL players will be able to compete in the bitter rivalry, as the NHL stopped allowing players to play in such an event since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"I’ve thought about this game for nine years," Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk said via Sportsnet.

Adding to what is already going to be a hotly contested game on the ice, there is another part of the highly anticipated matchup that fans will be watching: the national anthems.

Prior to Team USA’s 6-1 win over Finland on Thursday, which was also in Montreal, the Canadian fans booed during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"I didn’t like it. That’s all I got," Tkachuk said postgame of the boos.

And Tkachuk played like someone who didn’t like it as he and his brother, Brady Tkachuk, each scored two goals in the win.

The Canadian fans would be wise to not give the Tkachuk brothers or Team USA any more reason to be fired up against team Canada on Saturday,

"I think it's going to be the biggest game that I've ever played in my career. I'm really looking forward to that. There's a big buildup to it. USA vs. Canada is bigger than just the guys on the ice," Brady said postgame.

"There's so many people past, present and down the road [that it affects]. We've been talking about this game especially. It's going to be a long couple days [waiting] until it happens, but it'll be exciting."

Team Canada star and Boston Bruins captain, Brad Marchand, wasn’t happy with the boos from Canadian fans during the national anthem.

"They should not be booing the Americans during that anthem. They have nothing to do with the political things that are going on. I do feel bad for those guys in that moment. I don’t think it’s right," Marchand said via The Athletic.

"We respect the anthems; I’ll leave it at that," Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby said via ESPN.

Since President Donald Trump’s threat to issue tariffs on Canada and even saying that the country could become the "51st state," it has been common for boos to be heard during the USA’s national anthem.

Both Toronto Raptors and Ottawa Senators fans have booed the USA’s national anthem since the tariffs were set to begin.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke via phone last week just before additional 25% tariffs were to take effect on Canadian goods coming into the United States.

Trudeau said that Canada will implement a $1.3 billion border plan and appoint a fentanyl czar, in a post to X.

Trump had promised to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian and Mexican goods, as well as a 10% tariff on Canadian energy, as he has long said that the countries have not done enough at the borders.

With the Canadian crowd now supporting their own team on Saturday, the boos could be thunderous during the United States national anthem.

Team USA forward JT Miller said the booing gets them fired up.

"I think we like it. Not politically, but just in the sense of we know where we’re at, in Canada. I think that fires us up more than anything," Miller said via the NY Post.

Team Canada also won their first game of the tournament, a 4-3 overtime thriller on Wednesday.

While their national anthem may not be booed, they will certainly be ready to roll for Saturday night.

"It’s a big game," Team Canada superstar Connor McDavid told reporters after practice on Friday.

"Playing the Americans in Montreal, best-on-best tournament, it’s what you dream of."

In addition to the excitement of NHL players being able to take part in the USA-Canada hockey rivalry, there is a scenario that if Team USA wins, they can clinch a spot in the final in Boston next Thursday night.

It’s safe to say both of these teams will be bringing their best on Saturday night.

