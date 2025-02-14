Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk delivers stern one-liner after Canadian fans boo during American national anthem

Tkachuk recently said he is 'grateful' to be an American at the White House

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Team USA heard the boos loud and clear, and they weren’t happy about it. 

When they took the ice ahead of their matchup against Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night, they were vociferously booed by the Canadian fans. 

The booing continued during the "Star-Spangled Banner," as fans disregarded the request from the public address announcer asking fans to respect the United States and Finnish anthems. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matthew Tkachuk celebrates

Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal against Team Finland in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre.  (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

"I didn’t like it. That’s all I got," Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk said postgame.

And Tkachuk played like someone who didn’t like it. 

Tkachuk scored two goals in Team USA’s 6-1 win. It was 2-1 going into the third period before Team USA erupted for four goals in the third period to break the game open. 

Tkachuk recently spoke about how "grateful" he is to be American during a visit to the White House. 

Tkachuk was part of the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup winning team last season. He spoke at the White House while the team was celebrating the victory with President Donald Trump. 

"Thank you, Mr. President, for having us today. We greatly appreciate it. Being one of the few Americans, who loves this country so much, it’s such an incredible day for myself. You wake up every day really grateful to be an American. So, thank you," Tkachuk said.

CANADIAN HOCKEY FANS BOO TEAM USA PLAYERS, NATIONAL ANTHEM AT 4 NATIONS TOURNAMENT IN MONTREAL

Team USA during anthem

Charlie McAvoy, #25, Jake Guentzel, #59, Zach Werenski, #8, Auston Matthews, #34, and Jack Hughes, #86, of Team United States stand at their blueline during the singing of the United Sates national anthem before the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the United States and Finland at Bell Centre on February 13, 2025, in Montreal, Quebec.  (Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hocky via Getty Images)

Since Trump’s threat to issue tariffs on Canada and even saying that the country could become the "51st state," it has been common for boos to be heard during the USA’s national anthem. 

Both Toronto Raptors and Ottawa Senators fans have booed the USA’s national anthem, since the tariffs were set to begin. 

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke via phone last week just before additional 25% tariffs were to take effect on Canadian goods coming into the United States.

Trudeau said that Canada will implement a $1.3 billion border plan and appoint a fentanyl czar, in a post to X. 

Trump had promised to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian and Mexican goods, as well as a 10% tariff on Canadian energy, as he has long said the countries have not done enough at the borders. 

Trump said Mexico and Canada have failed to prevent the flow of illegal migrants and drugs, particularly fentanyl, into the United States. Trump also claims that the United States has subsidized Canada to the tune of $200 billion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Matthew Tkachuk celebrates with Auston Matthews

Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates with Team USA forward Auston Matthews (34) his goal against Team Finland in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Team Canada and Team USA are the two favorites in the 4 Nations Face-Off and are set to play each for the first time on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in Montreal. 

Canada won their first game, holding on against Sweden in a 4-3 overtime victory on Wednesday. 

Considering the bitter hockey rivalry between the two countries and the political dissension from Canada’s fans toward the U.S. right now, the booing could be thunderous during the "Star-Spangled Banner" on Saturday. 

Fox News' Louis Casano contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.