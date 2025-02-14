Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk delivers stern one-liner after Canadian fans boo during American national anthem

Team USA heard the boos loud and clear, and they weren’t happy about it.

When they took the ice ahead of their matchup against Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night, they were vociferously booed by the Canadian fans.

The booing continued during the "Star-Spangled Banner," as fans disregarded the request from the public address announcer asking fans to respect the United States and Finnish anthems.

"I didn’t like it. That’s all I got," Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk said postgame.

And Tkachuk played like someone who didn’t like it.

Tkachuk scored two goals in Team USA’s 6-1 win. It was 2-1 going into the third period before Team USA erupted for four goals in the third period to break the game open.

Tkachuk recently spoke about how "grateful" he is to be American during a visit to the White House.

Tkachuk was part of the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup winning team last season. He spoke at the White House while the team was celebrating the victory with President Donald Trump.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for having us today. We greatly appreciate it. Being one of the few Americans, who loves this country so much, it’s such an incredible day for myself. You wake up every day really grateful to be an American. So, thank you," Tkachuk said.

Since Trump’s threat to issue tariffs on Canada and even saying that the country could become the "51st state," it has been common for boos to be heard during the USA’s national anthem.

Both Toronto Raptors and Ottawa Senators fans have booed the USA’s national anthem, since the tariffs were set to begin.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke via phone last week just before additional 25% tariffs were to take effect on Canadian goods coming into the United States.

Trudeau said that Canada will implement a $1.3 billion border plan and appoint a fentanyl czar, in a post to X.

Trump had promised to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian and Mexican goods, as well as a 10% tariff on Canadian energy, as he has long said the countries have not done enough at the borders.

Trump said Mexico and Canada have failed to prevent the flow of illegal migrants and drugs, particularly fentanyl, into the United States. Trump also claims that the United States has subsidized Canada to the tune of $200 billion.

Team Canada and Team USA are the two favorites in the 4 Nations Face-Off and are set to play each for the first time on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in Montreal.

Canada won their first game, holding on against Sweden in a 4-3 overtime victory on Wednesday.

Considering the bitter hockey rivalry between the two countries and the political dissension from Canada’s fans toward the U.S. right now, the booing could be thunderous during the "Star-Spangled Banner" on Saturday.

Fox News' Louis Casano contributed to this report.

