Team USA star Alex Bregman says Navy SEAL's speech gave squad clear perspective: 'Playing for a lot more'

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It wasn’t the result he wanted in the end, but Alex Bregman loved every moment representing his country while playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) this month.

The U.S. eventually fell to Venezuela in the WBC final, falling just short as was the result in 2023 after losing to Japan. But while winning it all is the obvious goal on the field, what it meant to wear the red, white and blue and represent the U.S. in the tournament wasn’t lost on players like Bregman, especially after a special pre-game speech.

Former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, who was part of the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden, gave Team USA a pregame speech before their quarterfinal matchup with Canada. It was something that Bregman felt impacted the entire room, and reminded each player and coach who they’re playing for.

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"None of us knew going in and kinda just getting to hear some stories that he told of what it was like as a SEAL. Just all the details were crazy, and it really put it into perspective for all of us how lucky we are. There’s so many brave men and women out there protecting our freedom every single day," he told Fox News Digital, while also discussing his partnership with Throne SPORT Coffee, joining a group which includes Patrick Mahomes and Breanna Stewart.

"It was a really impactful speech, and I think the guys definitely realized we’re playing for a lot more than just winning baseball games. We’re playing for them and we’re thankful for everything they do for our country to keep us safe every single day."

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Some criticized O’Neill’s speech to Team USA on social media, condemning the pro-war messaging as the pep talk went viral. Others, though, praised O’Neill’s heroic story and sharing it with the group, which ultimately gave players like Bregman that perspective of what it means to wear the nation’s colors on a global stage.

Bregman, who is set to enter his 11th season in MLB, his first with the Chicago Cubs after signing a five-year free agent deal with them this past offseason, spoke to that point further.

"It’s an honor to represent your country," he said. "I take a lot of pride in being able to put on the Stars and Stripes, and I’m proud to be an American. Every time I get the opportunity to do that, I’m going to do it."

While the next WBC will be in March 2030, Bregman even mentioned Team USA wanting "a little bit of redemption" at the 2028 Summer Olympics, where baseball will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We’ve been talking about it since the last out was made," Bregman said about Team USA discussing the Olympics after their 3-2 loss to Venezuela. "We want to run it back and win."

STAR-STUDDED CAFFEINE BOOST

As Bregman prepares for another MLB season, he knows better than most it’s a marathon – not a sprint.

Playing 162 games can be a daunting task, and now that he’ll be playing a lot of day games as a new member of the Cubs, he knows how much Throne SPORT Coffee will come in handy. And, while it has natural caffeine for the boost Bregman needs, the NSF Certified for Sport beverage also has 100% daily value of vitamin B.

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Beverage industry vet Michael Fedele created the COFFEE PLUS+ formula for both the brand’s premium charges lattes and cold brews, which offers 150mg of natural caffeine as well as 10 grams of protein for recovery — just what’s needed for athletes like Bregman.

The Gold Glove third baseman said he connected with Fedele two years ago while still a member of the Houston Astros, and he’s been sending through Throne SPORT Coffee for him and his teammates to share with. That continued when he joined the Boston Red Sox in 2025, and even during the WBC. Bregman is ready to get his Chicago teammates involved now.

"Chicago is a big market for Throne SPORT Coffee, so I feel like it’s naturally that we continue the partnership. I invested in the company because I believe in it. I feel like you have to take ownership of what goes into your body if you want to play for a long time and have longevity in this game. It’s a good-for-you coffee that will keep you going."

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"To be able to partner with them is exciting and looking forward to getting the whole team caffeinated for all the games."

As a black coffee drinker, Bregman loves Throne SPORT black cold brew, but he also dabbles with some flavors like mint mocha cold brew and salted caramel latte.

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