Olympics

Team USA Olympic star Elana Meyers Taylor faces brakeman challenge ahead of Winter Games

Meyers Taylor is one of the top US bobsleigh competitors

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2

Team USA Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor revealed last week she was involved in two arbitration cases ahead of the Milan Cortina Games over the selection of her brakeman for her sled.

Meyers Taylor is among the three women set to compete in the monobob with Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Loe. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be her fifth after racking up silver medals in 2014, 2018 and 2022 and bronze medals in 2010 and 2022. She won a silver medal in the monobob in 2022.

Elana Meyers Taylor in June 2025

Elana Meyers Taylor speaks on stage Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025, in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)

She lamented the "daunting" process with the start of the Games only days away.

"Over the past two weeks I have been involved in two separate arbitration cases contesting the selection of the brakeman chosen for my sled for these Olympic Games," Meyers Taylor wrote in a post on Instagram. "While I respect the process and the contesting athletes’ rights to be heard, this process has been daunting.

"I’ve hired a lawyer, had every single push and drive of a difficult season scrutinized, had my driving ability and medal potential questioned, and had to recount one of the most horrific crashes of my career several times - all while trying to prepare for two of the biggest races of my career. Therefore, I will no longer be commenting or taking any questions in regard to the selection of my brakeman."

Elana Meyers Taylor competing

Elana Meyers Taylor (USA) descends the track on Jan. 3, 2026. (Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Meyers Taylor added that she will refer any questions to the Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton team.

Jadin O’Brien was set to be paired with Meyers Taylor in the competition. O’Brien made an announcement on her Instagram two days before Meyers Taylor revealed the issue.

"I can’t wait (to) get to work and bring home a medal with @elanameyerstaylor," O’Brien wrote on Instagram. "Very few people know how difficult these last few months have been, but I’m beyond grateful for my family, my faith, and my boyfriend for getting me to this point."

Elana Meyers Taylor in March 2025

Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States poses during the medal ceremony following the Women's Monobob Race Heat 4 on day four of the 2025 IBSF World Championships at Mt. Van Hoevenberg on March 9, 2025, in Lake Placid, New York. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bobsleigh events are set to begin on Feb. 15.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

