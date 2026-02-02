Team USA Olympic star Elana Meyers Taylor faces brakeman challenge ahead of Winter Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor revealed last week she was involved in two arbitration cases ahead of the Milan Cortina Games over the selection of her brakeman for her sled.

Meyers Taylor is among the three women set to compete in the monobob with Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Loe. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be her fifth after racking up silver medals in 2014, 2018 and 2022 and bronze medals in 2010 and 2022. She won a silver medal in the monobob in 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She lamented the "daunting" process with the start of the Games only days away.

"Over the past two weeks I have been involved in two separate arbitration cases contesting the selection of the brakeman chosen for my sled for these Olympic Games," Meyers Taylor wrote in a post on Instagram. "While I respect the process and the contesting athletes’ rights to be heard, this process has been daunting.

"I’ve hired a lawyer, had every single push and drive of a difficult season scrutinized, had my driving ability and medal potential questioned, and had to recount one of the most horrific crashes of my career several times - all while trying to prepare for two of the biggest races of my career. Therefore, I will no longer be commenting or taking any questions in regard to the selection of my brakeman."

IOC CHIEF LAMENTS 'DISTRACTING' NEWS CYCLE AHEAD OF 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

Meyers Taylor added that she will refer any questions to the Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton team.

Jadin O’Brien was set to be paired with Meyers Taylor in the competition. O’Brien made an announcement on her Instagram two days before Meyers Taylor revealed the issue.

"I can’t wait (to) get to work and bring home a medal with @elanameyerstaylor," O’Brien wrote on Instagram. "Very few people know how difficult these last few months have been, but I’m beyond grateful for my family, my faith, and my boyfriend for getting me to this point."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bobsleigh events are set to begin on Feb. 15.