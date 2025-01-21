Team USA, Capitals star TJ Oshie preaches love for country after Trump post gets backlash

Washington Capitals and Team USA star T.J. Oshie had to go back to social media to defend a post regarding President Donald Trump during his inauguration on Monday.

Oshie had posted a simple graphic of Trump, which read "America Is Back" in all capital letters followed by a message. Oshie captioned the post, "God Bless America," with a USA flag emoji.

"Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body," Trump’s message on the graphic read. "I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America."

Well, the commenters underneath Oshie’s post weren’t all too friendly, which led him to defend the post and his love of country.

"That escalated quickly!" Oshie wrote on X. "To be clear I love America and Americans on both sides of the aisle and always will. Yeah even you in the negative comments you little stinkers. I choose to respect everyone until you prove me otherwise. If it makes you feel better to chirp me over the internet it’s cool. Although I don’t see the honor in it and it seems silly."

Some of the commenters said they worried for Oshie’s daughters as Trump takes over as president, and Oshie had time to bark back.

"To the people worried about my daughters thank you for your concern," Oshie added. "All four of my kids will grow up with Parents who support them, tell them they love them every day, teach them to be strong and above all to be good and kind people."

And then there were the commenters who said they would be tossing Oshie’s jerseys in the trash.

"P.S. For those throwing out jerseys… maybe just scrape off the name and number. Remember the name on the front is a hell of a lot more important than the one on the back. Love you guys today and always! God Bless America."

Oshie, a Stanley Cup winner with the Capitals in 2018, has played his past nine seasons in the NHL in the nation’s capital, where he serves as an alternate captain this year.

He was the 24th overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft to the St. Louis Blues, where he spent his first seven seasons.

The 38-year-old was also a Team USA legend, as he had historic moments like his four-goal shootout against Russia during the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. The U.S. came in fourth during that Olympics, but Oshie spent years representing the Stars and Stripes with three men’s national teams in 2009, 2010 and 2013, as well as the national junior squad in 2006.

