NHL

Tom McVie, longtime NHL coach, dead at 89

McVie has served as an ambassador the Bruins for the past 30 years

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Tom McVie, a Boston Bruins ambassador who coached the New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets, has died. He was 89.

"The entire Boston Bruins organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom McVie," Bruins’ president Cam Neely said in a statement Monday.

"Tom was a huge part of our Bruins family, having served as coach, scout and ambassador for more than 30 years. His hockey mind, colorful personality, gruff voice, and unmatched sense of humor livened up every room he entered, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom's family and many loved ones."

Tom McVie looks on

Winnipeg Jets alumni coach Tom McVie picks Teemu Selanne, #13, to take the penalty shot as Ab McDonald listens during a game against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of the NHL Heritage Classic alumni game on Oct. 22, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

McVie played 21 seasons of minor league hockey, playing in the International League, the Western League and the Eastern Hockey League before beginning his coaching career.

His NHL coaching career began with the Capitals when he took over on Dec. 31, 1975. After that season, he coached the Capitals for two more seasons.

After coaching the Capitals, he helped the Jets win the World Hockey Association to the 1979 Avco Cup and then became the head coach for the Jets during their first two NHL seasons, in 1979-80 and 1980-81.

Tom McVie looks on

Coach Tom McVie of the New Jersey Devils looks on from the bench during an NHL Hockey game circa 1983 at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. McVie coached the Devils from 1983-92. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Following his stint with Winnipeg, McVie became the second coach for the Devils after the team relocated from Denver in 1982.

McVie was 126-263 with 73 ties across 462 regular-season games as a head coach.

Tom McVie looks on

New Jersey Devils coach Tom McVie looks on from the bench during an NHL Hockey game circa 1983 at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. McVie coached the Devils from 1983-92.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

McVie’s name is on the Stanley Cup as an ambassador for the Bruins, when they won in 2011.

Prior to becoming an ambassador with the Bruins, he was an assistant coach for them. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

