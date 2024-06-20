Expand / Collapse search
Team USA 3x3 women's basketball team takes another major hit ahead of Olympics

Rhyne Howard injured her lower leg on Wednesday; Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL

The U.S. Olympic women’s 3x3 team appeared to take another hit on back-to-back nights, as Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard left Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Howard, who was leading the team with 15.4 points per game, exited the game in the third quarter with a lower-leg injury.

Rhyne Howard and Cameron Brink

Rhyne Howard, #10 of the Atlanta Dream, talks with Cameron Brink, #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks, during the game on June 16, 2024 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta. (Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Atlanta head coach Tanisha Wright said Howard would be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Howard is the second member of the U.S. Olympic women’s 3x3 team to go down in as many days. Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink slipped on the court Tuesday night.

The Sparks announced earlier Wednesday that the Stanford rookie suffered a torn ACL. She is likely finished for the rest of the season and will definitely miss the Olympics.

Rhyne Howard vs Lynx

Rhyne Howard, #10 of the Atlanta Dream, brings the ball up court during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on June 19, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith and former Tennessee standout Cierra Burdick are the only healthy players left on the roster. Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum helped the U.S. win the gold medal in Tokyo.

Plum and Young are on the U.S. Olympic women’s 5-on-5 team.

It is unclear who the U.S. will replace Howard and Brink with. A few names have been mentioned, including Aliyah Boston, Dearica Hambry and Betnijah Lainey-Hamilton.

Cameron Brink helped off the court

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, #22, sustained an injury and was assisted off the court by Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, #5, during a WNBA game between Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FIBA, the world governing body of basketball, says to make the roster a squad has to have two players ranked within the top 10 of their country and two players in the top 50 of their country or have the minimum number of ranking points. To earn ranking points, players have to participate in 3x3 events.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.