Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark receives advice from World Series champ amid rising fame, jealously toward her

David Wells speaks to Fox News Digital ahead of American Century Championship

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is there a rivalry brewing between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese? | First Things First Video

Is there a rivalry brewing between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese? | First Things First

Angel Reese committed a flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark in the Indiana Fever’s victory against the Chicago Sky. Nick Wright reflects on the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and why it’s good for the sport.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Caitlin Clark’s rise to stardom in the WNBA had the entire sports world talking through the first month of the season, and it seems that not everyone in the league has embraced the rookie.

The Indiana Fever guard has been met with chatter about the catalyst for her popularity coupled with hard and flagrant fouls on the basketball court. Clark has stayed away from the fodder for the most part, even as she was baited to get into the "culture wars" ahead of her game last week against the Atlanta Dream.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

David Wells at a 2020 NASCAR race

Former MLB pitcher David Wells is shown before the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 23, 2020. (Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees pitcher and World Series champion David Wells has been among those who have tuned into Clark’s game to see the phenomenon. He likened her popularity to that of Michael Jordan when he started to take over the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

Wells, who is gearing up to play in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament next month, told Fox News Digital that Clark is going to meet her share of jealous colleagues and will need to have a "thick skin."

"That’s my advice to Caitlin: get thick skin and push back," the former MLB star said. "Nobody wants to be pushed around, but they’re flagrant, you can’t really do anything about it. That’s the discrepancy of the referee to do that. But it looks bad on the other person. She’s always taking the high road, which is tip your cap.

Caitlin Clark looks up

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever looks on during a game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

EX-NFL STAR SAYS HE HASN'T SEEN CAITLIN CLARK'S TREATMENT SINCE LEBRON JAMES

"She’s taking the high road, killing them with kindness. And that to me, you see when people do that, it really p---es the other person off because they want a reaction out of them. It’s going to happen eventually; someone’s going to cheap-shot her, and she’s going to turn around and deck them."

Wells said the rivalry some of the rookies and veterans will have with Clark will ultimately have a positive effect on the WNBA in terms of revenue and merchandise sales.

Caitlin Clark appears frustrated

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever looks on during a game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wells is set to play in the celebrity golf tournament next season along with more than 80 other competitors.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.