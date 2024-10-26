'Taylor Swift' play yields NFL rookie's first career touchdown

Taylor Swift may have a stranglehold on the Kansas City Chiefs but the effect the pop star has had on the entirety of the NFL was showcased earlier this week.

Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott scored the first touchdown of his career on Sunday as part of the team’s 40-7 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Little did anyone know, the Commanders had the call in the playbook for a little over a "Fortnight."

Washington’s offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury revealed that the call was "Taylor Swift." The play was rather simple. Marcus Mariota ran play action and fired the ball to the rookie for the touchdown.

"But that's a good one, we'll use that again," Kingsbury said, adding the playbook as a "bunch" of players named after pop stars, according to ESPN. "This was new this year. We probably carried it three weeks and finally got to calling it."



Kingsbury added that the tight ends had named the play.

"The tight ends came up with the name, so you'd have to ask them," he said. "But I think he must like Taylor Swift on, like, a deeper level."

Sinnott was a second-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Kansas State.

"I think the tight end is just a bunch of guys who like Taylor Swift, man," Sinnott said, via the Commanders Wire. "So, it kind of just like a group consensus. It’s one I will never forget."