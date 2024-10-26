Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

'Taylor Swift' play yields NFL rookie's first career touchdown

Swift has been a fixture in the league since she started dating Travis Kelce

Ryan Gaydos
Taylor Swift may have a stranglehold on the Kansas City Chiefs but the effect the pop star has had on the entirety of the NFL was showcased earlier this week.

Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott scored the first touchdown of his career on Sunday as part of the team’s 40-7 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Ben Sinnott celebrates a TD pass

Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott, right, celebrates after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Little did anyone know, the Commanders had the call in the playbook for a little over a "Fortnight."

Washington’s offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury revealed that the call was "Taylor Swift." The play was rather simple. Marcus Mariota ran play action and fired the ball to the rookie for the touchdown.

"But that's a good one, we'll use that again," Kingsbury said, adding the playbook as a "bunch" of players named after pop stars, according to ESPN. "This was new this year. We probably carried it three weeks and finally got to calling it."
 

Ben Sinnott in the end zone

Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott catches a 3-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Kingsbury added that the tight ends had named the play.

"The tight ends came up with the name, so you'd have to ask them," he said. "But I think he must like Taylor Swift on, like, a deeper level."

Sinnott was a second-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Kansas State.

Taylor Swift singing

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024.  (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think the tight end is just a bunch of guys who like Taylor Swift, man," Sinnott said, via the Commanders Wire. "So, it kind of just like a group consensus. It’s one I will never forget."

