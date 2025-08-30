Expand / Collapse search
Army Black Knights

Tarleton State shocks Army with double OT victory

Brad Larson lifted Tarleton State to a victory

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
One of the first surprising upsets of the college football season occurred on Friday night as Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school Tarleton State defeated Army, 30-27.

Texans kicker Brad Larson nailed a 37-yard field goal on the second possession of double overtime to give his school the huge victory. It’s only the second-ever win for Tarleton State against an FBS opponent.

Robert Rios celebrates

Tarleton State Texans defensive lineman Robert Rios (52) celebrates after an overtime win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium.  (Danny Wild/Imagn Images)

"Our guys played their hearts out," Tarleton State head coach Todd Whitten said, via the school’s website. "I don't have the words to tell you how proud I am of these guys. They are just outstanding. Our coaches had a great game plan. It's a great win for our program. 

"We have not played very well against teams (in FBS) the last few years and (Army) has a good team. They were 12-2 a year ago. This is an outstanding day for our football program, our university and everyone involved."

Army won the American Athletic Conference last year and the Independence Bowl.

The Black Knights suffered an injury in the final moments of regulation.

Jeff Monken greets Todd Whitten

Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken congratulates Tarleton State Texans head coach Todd Whitten after the Texans’ double-overtime win at Michie Stadium. (Danny Wild/Imagn Images)

Quarterback Dewayne Coleman left the game with 57 seconds left after a scramble. Backup quarterback Cale Hellums took over and got Army into field goal position but Dawson Jones missed the game-winning field goal attempt.

Both teams made their first field-goal attempts in overtime.

Texans quarterback Victor Gabalis was 16-of-30 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Lewis and Tre Page III each ran for a touchdown on the ground. Lewis had 107 rushing yards and Page had 89 yards.

Caleb Lewis runs

Tarleton State Texans running back Caleb Lewis (6) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. (Danny Wild/Imagn Images)

Coleman led Army with 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He had 129 passing yards but also threw two interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

