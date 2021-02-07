Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tampa streets packed with maskless revelers ahead of Super Bowl LV

Photos showed a part of Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood filled with hundreds of people without masks on.

By David Meyer | New York Post
close
Countdown to Super Bowl LVVideo

Countdown to Super Bowl LV

Phil Keating reports from outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa residents were seen partying mask-free and packed together on the city’s historic Seventh Avenue on Saturday night, ahead of their hometown team’s appearance in Super Bowl LV.

Photos showed the strip in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood filled with hundreds of people, many with their masks off or nowhere to be found.

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. 

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP)

Tampa Bay Times photographer Luis Santana estimated the crowd to be in the tens of thousands, with revelers shoulder-to-shoulder in some locations.

The large, largely maskless crowds formed despite Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s order that people keep their faces covered in popular outdoor areas through next week, the Times said.

PEYTON MANNING RIDES IN LUXURY ON WAY TO SUPER BOWL LV

Tampa police had warned repeat offenders could receive fines of up to $450 — but the Times and other outlets reported little-to-no enforcement in Ybor City and other bustling neighborhoods.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Public health officials across the country have advised Americans not to gather in large groups for the big game due to COVID-19.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.