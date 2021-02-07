Peyton Manning rides in luxury on way to Super Bowl LV

NFL legend Peyton Manning rode down to Tampa, Fla., for Super Bowl LV in style.

A photograph of the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback with his son, Marshall, in what looked like Colts owner Jim Irsay’s private plane went viral in the lead-up to the big game.

The picture was posted on Twitter by former teammate Brandon Stokley, who spent time with the Colts as well.

"Peyton and his son Marshall on their way to Tampa Bay Friday!!! Hall of Fame time," Stokley captioned on the photo.

Irsay also posted a photo of the Mannings on Twitter.

Like the rest of the NFL fans across the world, Manning will tune into a showdown between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Manning, the No. 1 overall pick of the Colts in 1998, played 13 years with them before the franchise decided to move on after his neck fusion surgery. He played four more seasons with the Broncos before calling it a career.

He finished his career with 539 passing touchdowns, 71,940 passing yards, five MVPs, seven All-Pro selections. and 14 Pro Bowls.