Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made seven selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

They managed to upgrade their offensive line to protect Tom Brady and add another versatile weapon on the offense.

Tampa Bay also got an upgrade in the secondary in Antoine Winfield Jr.

Here are who the Buccaneers chose during the draft.

**

ROUND 1, PICK 13: TRISTAN WIRFS, OL

The Buccaneers selected Tristan Wirfs, the former Iowa offensive lineman, with the No. 13 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Tampa Bay moved up one spot in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs also gave the Niners a fourth-round pick, No. 117 overall pick. Wirfs will step into a role on the offensive line, and protect quarterback Tom Brady.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 45: ANTOINE WINFIELD JR., DB

The Buccaneers selected defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. with the No. 45 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. It the latest in the run on defensive backs in the second round. The former Minnesota standout had 83 tackles, seven interceptions and three sacks in his fourth year.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 76: KE’SHAWN VAUGHN, RB

The Buccaneers selected running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn with the No 76 pick of the 2020 NF Draft. Vaughn becomes the latest offensive weapon for the Tom Brady-led team. At Vanderbilt, Vaughn ran for 2,272 yards in 24 games. He also had 21 touchdowns.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 161: TYLER JOHNSON, WR

The Buccaneers selected wide receiver Tyler Johnson with the No. 161 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Minnesota standout had 86 catches for 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 194: KHALIL DAVIS, DT

The Buccaneers selected defensive tackle Khalil Davis with the No. 194 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis played in 11 games at Nebraska in 2019. He recorded 44 tackles and eight sacks.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 241: CHAPPELLE RUSSELL, LB

The Buccaneers selected linebacker Chappelle Russell with the No. 241 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Russell played in 13 games for Temple in 2019. He had 72 tackles, eight of which were for a loss.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 245: RAYMOND CALAIS, RB

The Buccaneers selected running back Raymond Calais with the No. 245 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Calais played 14 games for Louisiana in 2019. He rushed for 886 yards and six touchdowns