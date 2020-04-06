Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 7-9 during the 2019 season.

The Buccaneers have seven picks going into the draft. They didn’t acquire any picks through any trades.

Last year, the Buccaneers selected linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 pick of the draft. White led the league with two fumble returns for a touchdown and 121 return yards. White recorded 91 tackles and had 2 1/2 sacks.

Here are the Buccaneers’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 14 overall

Second Round, No. 45 overall

Third Round, No. 76 overall

Fourth Round, No. 117 overall

Fourth Round, No. 139 overall

Fifth Round, No. 161 overall

Sixth Round, No. 194 overall

Here are some of the Buccaneers’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Joe Haeg, OL (signed from IND)

Tom Brady, QB (signed from NE)

DEPARTURES

Beau Allen, DT (signed with NE)

Breshard Perriman, WR (signed with NYJ)

Carl Nassib, LB (signed with LV)

Peyton Barber, RB (signed with WAS)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Darian Stewart, S

Demar Dotson, OL

Earl Watford, OL

Jameis Winston, QB

Jearld Hawkins, OL

Josh Wells, OL

Michael Liedtke, OL

Orion Stewart, S

Sam Acho, DE