Sydney Warner, wife of 49ers star, spills some NFL 'secrets'

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, revealed some "secrets" the average NFL fan probably did not know or did not even think about over the course of the week.

Warner prefaced her TikTok videos saying that what she was about to reveal was only specific to what she has to deal with as he husband plays for the Niners. One thing she noted was just how "normal" one aspect of the job is.

"They get a paycheck just like every other normal job, just like everyone else," she said. "For some reason in my weird mind I thought as Brinks truck drove to their house and gave them a lump sum of cash years at a time. I don’t know."

For away games, Warner said she is not allowed to sleep with her significant other. The players stay in a team hotel on away games, and they are not allowed to be in the same room, she said. Players also sleep in hotels for home games, and she is not allowed to be there either.

She also disclosed that tickets to the games are not free.

"They are at a discounted rate, but they’re not free," she said, adding that she and her other friends with husbands or boyfriends that play on the team need to have clearance to get onto the field to snap pictures.

"You have to ask for those passes and if you get cleared you get one, you don’t just get them every game. You have to ask and be approved," Warner said.

She said once the game is over, players can usually take up to 90 minutes to re-join their significant others after the game. She lamented that her husband "likes to take his time" so she could be waiting for him for about an hour.

In a second video, she said the organization provides Super Bowl tickets even if the team does not make it. If the team doesn’t make it, Warner said she can resell the tickets but they are located in the nosebleeds usually.

Warner explained more about the hotel room and that players have a 10:30 p.m. bed check.

The former "Bachelor" contestant went viral earlier this month for a harrowing experience she had with Eagles fans in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship. She said she "didn’t feel very safe" and will "probably never go back" to Lincoln Financial Field.