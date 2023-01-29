Swalwell draws social media attention as he cheers on 49ers in Philly: 'Possibly last post'

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., made the trip from Washington to Philadelphia to support the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC Championship bid against the Eagles on Sunday.

Swalwell posted a photo in line to get into Lincoln Financial Field. He appeared to be the only one around him wearing any type of 49ers gear as he was surrounded by a sea of green.

The congressman didn’t exactly find favorable reactions to his tweet, and it didn’t help that San Francisco fell behind early in the game.

Swalwell and Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., trash-talked each other earlier in the week. Boyle said he was the "biggest Eagles fan in Congress."

The Eagles struck first after a questionable DeVonta Smith catch. On 4th-and-3, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a ball that was going to sail over the head of the wide receiver Smith. However, the second-year wide receiver leaped and made an incredible one-handed catch. At least that’s what the call was on the field.

Smith got up and rallied the rest of his teammates to the line of scrimmage to get the next play off. Hurts threw the ball incomplete. On the next play, he handed the ball off to Miles Sanders, who scampered in for a touchdown.

FOX broadcaster Greg Olsen showed the replay of the Smith catch when the game returned from a commercial break. It appeared Smith had lost control of the ball as he hit the ground.

On the 49ers’ first drive, quarterback Brock Purdy fumbled the ball forward after a strip sack from Haason Reddick. Purdy injured his elbow on the play.

San Francisco tied the game on a Christian McCaffrey touchdown, but the Eagles went back up with another Sanders touchdown and a Boston Scott score.

Philadelphia went into halftime with a 21-7 lead.