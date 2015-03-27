Sutton-Brown scores 18 as Indiana Fever beat Los Angeles Sparks 82-76

Tammy Sutton-Brown scored 18 points Tuesday night and the Indiana Fever held on for an 82-76 victory over Los Angeles after the Sparks retired Lisa Leslie's number.

Katie Douglas had 17 points and Ebony Hoffman finished with 16 for the first-place Fever (19-10), who moved 1½ games ahead of their closest pursuers in the Eastern Conference. Tamika Catchings added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sparks honored Leslie during a halftime ceremony, retiring her No. 9 jersey. Leslie led the Sparks to two WNBA championships, won three WNBA MVP awards and is a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Tina Thompson had 21 points and a season-best 13 rebounds for the Sparks (10-19), who fell 1½ games behind third-place Minnesota and one game behind fourth-place San Antonio in the race for Western Conference playoff spots.

DeLisha Milton-Jones added 16 points and rookie reserve Andrea Riley had 14 points, six assists and four rebounds for Los Angeles.