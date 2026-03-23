World Series champ recalls terrifying near-drowning incident in Minnesota

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Houston Astros star Carlos Correa detailed a harrowing ordeal he and his son faced on a Minnesota lake last summer.

Correa and his 3-year-old son were swimming in Lake Minnetonka when his legs began to cramp up. With his son clinging to him, Correa noticed a buoy a few feet away and swam to it in a last-ditch effort to stay alive.

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He said he turned to God to help him through the strenuous time.

"’ Lord, save me,’" he told MLB.com. "'I promise you that if you save me from this one, I will serve you and I will serve you forever.’"

Correa wasn’t out of the woods yet when he got to the buoy. He slipped and fell under the water. As he struggled to stay above the water, he yelled out to a boat for help. Correa’s father-in-law, who was on the boat, noticed the MLB player struggling and swam out to him to help him.

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"I was like, ‘From that moment on, I’m going to serve you,’" Correa said he told God in that moment. "I am going to keep my promise. And from that moment, I’ve been fully devoted."

Houston acquired Correa in a trade with the Minnesota Twins last July. It ended up being his second stint with the Astros as he continues to be on the team at the start of the 2026 season.

He played 51 games for the Astros in 2025, hitting .290 with six home runs.

Correa played eight years for the Astros from 2015 to 2021 before he signed a deal with the Twins. He was a two-time All-Star in his first run with Houston, won a World Series and was the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

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He’s set to be in the lineup once again for opening day. The lineup includes Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez.