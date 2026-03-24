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Carolina Panthers

Super Bowl champion says brother died by suicide: 'Mental health is real'

Tershawn Wharton plays for the Panthers but spent most of his career with the Chiefs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton announced a family tragedy on Sunday.

Wharton, who currently plays for the Carolina Panthers, said on his Instagram Stories that his brother died by suicide.

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Tershawn Wharton talks to the press

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (92) talks to the media after practice at training camp on July 24, 2025. (Scott Kinser/Imagn Images)

"Good morning. On behalf of my family and my brother, I want to take a moment to give everyone some closure," he wrote. "My brother passed away by suicide. This is one of the toughest pills we’ve ever had to swallow. Right now, we are making arrangements, and I will share that information with those he loved.

"I also want to say this — check on your people. Check on your 'strong' friends, the ones who always show up, the ones who give the most and ask for nothing. Everyone who knew DB knows he had a smile so big and an even bigger heart. My family and I truly appreciate everyone who has been reaching out. But I’m going to be honest, we’re not okay. And this journey is just beginning. Mental health is real. Please understand it’s okay to talk to someone."

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Tershawn Wharton warms up

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023. (Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports)

The NFL world offered prayers for Wharton as he and his family dealt with an incredibly tough time.

Wharton was a standout at Missouri S&T before he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He played five seasons with the Chiefs, earning 13 starts in his 72 games he played for the team.

He was a part of two Super Bowl-winning Chiefs teams.

Tershawn Wharton in the playoffs

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (99) reacts in the third quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium on Jan. 10, 2026.  (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

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Wharton joined the Panthers before the start of the 2025 season. He played in nine games and had 36 tackles and two sacks.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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