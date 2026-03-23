College baseball pitcher shoves runner on tag out, sparking benches to clear

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The college football season might be over, but a hard hit in a baseball game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Toledo Rockets that may have filled that void for a few moments.

In the top of the seventh inning, Rockets outfielder Luke Walton hit a dribbler back to Chippewas pitcher Max Hammond. Walton blazed down the first base line, trying to avoid a tag or at least get to the bag before the pitcher threw it to the first baseman.

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Hammond came down the line and pushed Walton down. The tag was made, but Walton took exception to the shove. He got back up and addressed Hammond face-to-face. The two players had to be held back as both benches spilled out onto the field.

As the dust cleared, Hammond and Walton were both ejected. The coaches didn’t address the situation after the game.

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Central Michigan picked up the 6-5 win in the 11th inning when Harrison Bowman delivered an RBI single. Bowman was 3-for-5 with a double in the win.

The Chippewas defeated the Rockets, 18-7, on Saturday night. The victories clinched Central Michigan’s first Mid-American Conference series win of the season. They improved to 9-11 overall on the year and 3-6 against conference opponents.

Toledo fell to 10-11 overall and 6-3 against conference opponents.

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Central Michigan will return to the field on Tuesday for one game against the Michigan State Spartans. Toledo is also in action on Tuesday. They hit the road to take on the Butler Bulldogs.