Giants valued at $10.8B as Tisch family seeks equity transfer with Epstein investigation looming: report

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As New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and his siblings look to transfer an equity stake to a children’s trust, the overall value of the franchise has been revealed.

An NFL memo obtained by ESPN earlier this month found the Tisch family — Steve, Jonathan and Laurie — are seeking a transfer of their collective equity stake in the franchise to their children. The proposed stake was 23.1% of the team.

The proposed transfer of equity values the team at $10.8 billion, according to Sports Business Journal, which would put a 23.1% stake at roughly $2.5 billion.

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For comparison, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross sold 1% of his team to billionaire entrepreneur Lin Bin with the valuation at a record $12.5 billion.

Julia Koch, a board member with Koch Industries, also bought a 10% stake in the Giants with a valuation at $10.3 billion in October 2025.

GIANTS CO-OWNER STEVE TISCH, SIBLINGS LOOK TO TRANSFER EQUITY STAKE TO CHILDREN'S TRUSTS, NFL MEMO SHOWS

It’s also worth noting that the NFL memo stated, "Following the transactions, the Sellers will no longer own any interest in the Club."

It is unknown if the transfer requests have anything to do with Steve Tisch’s name appearing in the Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department in January. His name appeared more than 400 times in the files, and while he said at the time he knew of Epstein, he denied visiting Epstein’s infamous island.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments," Steve Tisch said in a statement on Jan. 31. "I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

The U.S. Justice Department released more than 3 million documents related to the Epstein investigation, which included email exchanges from April 2013 and June 2013 between Tisch and Epstein. Some of those exchanges appear to show conversations about women.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in February the league would look into Steve Tisch’s association with Epstein.

"Absolutely we will look at all the facts," Goodell said at a news conference in San Jose, California, during Super Bowl week. "We’ll look at the context of those and try to understand that. We’ll look at how that falls under the (league personal conduct) policy. I think we’ll take one step at a time. Let’s get the facts first."

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The Tisch family has been involved in Giants ownership since 1991 alongside the Mara family, which founded the franchise in 1925.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

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