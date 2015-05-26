Surging Astros edge Blue Jays

Houston, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Chris Carter clubbed a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and Scott Feldman piled up 10 strikeouts as the Houston Astros held off the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 to move to the brink of a four-game sweep.

Marwin Gonzalez added a solo home run in the sixth and Evan Gattis stroked a two-run homer in the third inning for the Astros, who have won four in a row. They also tied their best 37-game start in franchise history, which was a 24-13 record posted by the club in 1972, 1998 and 1999.

Feldman (3-4) allowed five hits and three runs over 6 2/3 innings to snap a two-start losing streak.

Russell Martin had a two-run triple in the opening inning and then scored on Justin Smoak's single, but the Blue Jays failed to hold the lead despite eight strikeouts through five innings from Marco Estrada.

They nearly came back in the ninth against Luke Gregerson when pinch-hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer with two outs, but Gregerson retired Josh Donaldson on a fly out to end the game and secure his ninth save.

Jeff Francis (1-2) struggled early in the sixth inning for Toronto, then Liam Hendriks gave up the two homers to nearly the same spot in right-center.

Toronto, losers in six of its last seven games, headed to the bottom of the sixth with a 3-2 edge, but Preston Tucker singled to lead off and Colby Rasmus lined a shot to right-center, barely out of the reach of a diving Kevin Pillar. The ball bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double.

Hendriks entered from the bullpen, but Carter turned on a 1-2 slider and smacked his sixth homer of the year. One out later, Gonzalez homered on a 3-1 pitch.

Toronto put two men on base in the seventh, but Josh Fields fanned Jose Bautista to end the threat. Tony Sipp struck out the side in the eighth.

Martin's triple to right plated Donaldson and Bautista, and it became 3-0 when Smoak singled to right.

"To have a three-run first inning, it's easy to shut it down and consider it a bad game," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said of Feldman. "He did the opposite. To hand the ball to the bullpen in the seventh inning is pretty remarkable."

Bautista grounded out with men at the corners to cap the second.

Gattis homered to left-center with Jose Altuve aboard to bring Houston within 3-2.

Game Notes

Mark Buehrle starts for Toronto Sunday, while Collin McHugh toes the rubber for Houston ... Toronto starters have managed to work at least six innings in just seven of their 22 games on the road this year ... The Astros have gone 15-8 against the Blue Jays all-time, including an active six-game winning streak and an 11-2 record at Minute Maid Park ... Donaldson has reached base in 34 straight contests against Houston, the longest active streak in the majors for any player against a particular club ... Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis left in the top of the seventh inning due to left shoulder irritation.