49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives strong take on starting season in Australia: 'I don't see any pro'

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Once again, the NFL’s opening weekend finds two teams overseas, and one of the head coaches involved doesn’t like it.

Much like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers last season in São Paulo, Brazil, the NFL has scheduled division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, to take part in the first-ever game in Australia.

The 49ers and Rams will kick off at 10:35 a.m. local time in Melbourne on Sept. 11, which will be 8:35 p.m. ET on Sept. 10 in the United States.

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49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was present at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on Monday, was asked by reporters his thoughts about traveling to Australia, which is around a 14-hour flight, to begin his team’s season.

"I don’t see any pro," he said, bluntly.

Shanahan admitted it being "cool for the league to play globally," even calling it "awesome" that international fans get to experience American football in their countries.

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However, as a coach who is focused on his team’s health and performance, Shanahan doesn’t like the idea of starting the season overseas after a grueling training camp that determines his roster.

"But as far as the team doing it, no, there’s not much benefit to it. Sometimes it’s nice to get a bye week after, but doesn’t happen in Week 1."

As for the time difference, Shanahan was sarcastic with his response to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Oh, so fired up. So, we’re going back in time or into the future? I think we gain a day or lose a day? Not sure which one yet, but it is what it is. We’ll deal with it."

Knowing the NFL isn’t going to change its mind here, Shanahan and the 49ers have no choice but to deal with the cards they have to start the year. But GM John Lynch noted the 49ers will get accustomed to Australia’s time difference and everything else that comes with an international game by getting there days before kickoff.

Now, it’s not uncommon for games to be played overseas at times to accommodate those fans back home. But playing a football game at 10:35 a.m. can come with its challenges, as games are usually played at night.

Shanahan also noted being "fired up" about having another international game during the 2026 season, though it’s unknown if sarcasm came into play here.

The 49ers will also be involved in the NFL’s Mexico City game in December. An opponent has not yet been named for the matchup, but it will be revealed in May when every team’s schedule comes out.

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In total, the NFL will play a record nine international games during the 2026 season, as the league continues to expand its global reach. There will be three games in London, while Melbourne, Mexico City, Paris, Munich, Rio de Janeiro, and Madrid will also have NFL contests.

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