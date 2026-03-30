NFL owners in favor of 18th regular-season game, but key caveat added as well

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The 2026 NFL owners meetings in Phoenix are underway, and among the discussions is bound to be whether an 18th regular-season game should be added to the schedule at some point.

Two owners, New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft and Indianapolis Colts’ Carlie Irsay-Gordon, are all for it.

However, there is a key caveat Kraft would be in place.

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Kraft reportedly told media in Phoenix that he is in favor of an 18th regular-season game, but he wants there to be a second bye week for teams instead of the standard one week.

Also, Kraft’s "conditions," according to The33rdTeam’s Ari Meirov was removing one preseason game, which brings the total to two per season, and making every single NFL team play at least one international game each season.

As for Irsay-Gordon, she pointed to the fact that not every team gets an even number of home games in today’s NFL under a 17-game schedule. But she also agrees with Kraft that preseason should be shortened.

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"Preseason, is, as far as the fan product goes, I know the commissioner’s been open that it’s not the best product that we have," she explained, per the Indianapolis Star. "I would say, for development of our team, I don’t think we can get rid of it."

While owners want it, the NFL Players’ Association noted at the Super Bowl earlier this year that their side has "no appetite" for an 18th regular-season game.

Now that JC Tretter was elected the PA’s executive director, negotiations about an 18th game, as well as a new media rights contract, could be ongoing. While the TV deal could be changed before the start of the 2026 season, Pro Football Talk reported that some support for the league to implement an 18th game could come as soon as the 2027 campaign.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has noted in the past that the 18th game is "not a given," though owners like Kraft, Irsay, and likely others see it coming sooner than later.

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said in a recent interview to Fox News Digital that he feels "it’s going to happen either way."

He just wants to make sure players like himself are taken care of properly if that is the case, especially from a financial lens.

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"Our contracts aren't fully guaranteed. There's good players, there's average players, there's players that are just making it by. As long as guys are taken care of the way they're supposed to, this is our life. We're athletes, and not that I’m here for it, it's going to happen either way – [an] 18th game. And then 20 years later, guess what? We're talking about a 19th, then we'll be talking about a 20th.… Then it's like, 'Yeah, we are combat athletes all year long.' But who knows."

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