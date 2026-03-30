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Chicago Bulls

Bulls waive Jaden Ivey after he called NBA's Pride Month celebration 'unrighteousness'

Ivey has also stated Catholicism is a 'false religion' in recent video rants

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Jaden Ivey following videos he posted where his rant about religion and other topics led to him calling out the NBA for celebrating Pride Month. 

The Bulls announced the move on Monday, saying it was due to conduct detrimental to the team. 

Ivey’s video calling out the league was posted on Monday morning, as he said it was "unrighteousness" that the NBA would celebrate Pride Month

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Jaden Ivey with hands on knees

Jaden Ivey of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Feb. 9, 2026 in New York City. (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Ivey has been posting similar videos with rants in recent weeks, while the 24-year-old has noted in the past he deals with depression. 

"The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right?" Ivey said in his latest video. "They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim in the streets. Unrighteousness. So, how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? Who are they to say that this man is crazy?"

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Ivey also said in a different video that Catholicism was a "false religion," which comes as a potential issue for Ivey’s mother. 

Niele Ivey is the head women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame, which of course, is a Catholic university. 

Ivey was traded to the Bulls as part of a three-team deal involving his previous Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Jaden Ivey looks confused

Jaden Ivey of the Chicago Bulls reacts during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Feb. 9, 2026 in New York City. (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Ivey was the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Pistons, who hoped he would be a key piece in their rebuild. He was solid to start his career, making the 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie team after averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, while shooting 41.6% from the field. 

He posted a career-high 17.6 points per game during the 2024-25 campaign, as the Purdue product looked to be hitting his stride. 

However, Ivey saw a regression in his production this year, primarily playing off the bench for the Pistons before the trade.

Jaden Ivey dribbles

Jaden Ivey of the Chicago Bulls in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Feb. 9, 2026 in New York City. (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

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Ivey played just four games with the Bulls, averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game before his release. 

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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