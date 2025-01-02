Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Superdome welcomes Sugar Bowl fans after New Orleans terror attack

Sugar Bowl will take place between Georgia and Notre Dame

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Local DA welcomes FBI help and leadership after New Orleans terror attack Video

Local DA welcomes FBI help and leadership after New Orleans terror attack

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams breaks down the FBI’s efforts to gather more information about the Bourbon Street attack, on ‘America Reports.’

College football fans flocked to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Thursday afternoon to get into the stadium ahead of the Sugar Bowl after it was postponed over a terror attack.

More than a dozen people were killed, and several more were injured, when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, officials said. The terror attack forced the postponement of the game between Georgia and Notre Dame.

Georgia fans in line

Fans enter security

Fans pass through security check points as they enter the Caesars Superdome fan zone ahead of the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. 

While some fans decided to go back home instead of attending the game, others were seen getting into the grounds around the Superdome and going through security.

Authorities opened Bourbon Street hours before the game.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was going to attend the game.

"Security is going to be tight," he said in an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "We have all confidence that we’re gonna put this game on. The Superdome is completely secure. Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state."

Superdome security

Sugar Bowl officials said that pregame pageantry will begin at 2:15 p.m. CT with kickoff set for 3 p.m. CT. The pageantry starts with the national anthem, a Sugar Bowl light show and then performances by each school’s marching band.

"We remain stunned and saddened by the New Year’s Day tragedy in New Orleans," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a post on X.

SWAT outside of Caesars Superdome

Bomb-sniffing dogs search cars

"We are also grateful for the work of so many to adjust and adapt to make a football game possible today for @GeorgiaFootball and @NDFootball."

