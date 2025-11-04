Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New Orleans Saints

Seahawks bolster receiver group, acquire Rashid Shaheed from Saints at NFL trade deadline: reports

New Orleans enters Week 10 with just one win

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Albert Breer on the NFL trade deadline, Chiefs, Kyler Murray questions | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Albert Breer on the NFL trade deadline, Chiefs, Kyler Murray questions | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the NFL trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, and the Arizona Cardinals’ QB situation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks appeared to bolster their wide receiver room on Tuesday, just ahead of the NFL trade deadline. 

According to ESPN, the New Orleans Saints reached an agreement with the Seahawks to send emerging wideout Rashid Shaheed to Seattle in exchange for draft picks. New Orleans is expected to receive fourth- and fifth-round selections in next year's NFL draft as part of the deal.

Shaheed's name has been linked to numerous rumors leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline. Shedding the roster of the 27-year-old receiver comes just days after New Orleans suffered a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Saints will enter Week 10 with a 1-8 record and one less option for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

Rashid Shaheed warms up before a game

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (Mark Konezny/Imagn Images)

Shaheed is set to join a receiver room in Seattle that features Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The third-year wideout has 948 receiving yards in eight games this season. Fellow Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp has just 293 receiving yards so far. 

Shaheed's arrival could also take some pressure off rookie Tory Horton. The fifth round draft pick has just 161 yards in the air, but has accumulated five touchdown receptions in the eight games he's played in.

Rashid Shaheed during a practice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during receiver drills during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shaheed has familiarity with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system after spending time with him when he called plays in New Orleans last season. Shaheed has 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue