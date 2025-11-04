Seahawks bolster receiver group, acquire Rashid Shaheed from Saints at NFL trade deadline: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks appeared to bolster their wide receiver room on Tuesday, just ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN, the New Orleans Saints reached an agreement with the Seahawks to send emerging wideout Rashid Shaheed to Seattle in exchange for draft picks. New Orleans is expected to receive fourth- and fifth-round selections in next year's NFL draft as part of the deal.

Shaheed's name has been linked to numerous rumors leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline. Shedding the roster of the 27-year-old receiver comes just days after New Orleans suffered a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Saints will enter Week 10 with a 1-8 record and one less option for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

Shaheed is set to join a receiver room in Seattle that features Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The third-year wideout has 948 receiving yards in eight games this season. Fellow Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp has just 293 receiving yards so far.

Shaheed's arrival could also take some pressure off rookie Tory Horton. The fifth round draft pick has just 161 yards in the air, but has accumulated five touchdown receptions in the eight games he's played in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shaheed has familiarity with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system after spending time with him when he called plays in New Orleans last season. Shaheed has 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.