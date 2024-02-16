Super Bowl LVIII sees record female viewership amid Taylor Swift hype: report

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was the storyline of the 2023 NFL season.

While the coverage of the two may have irked some, Swift’s presence at games appears to have had a major impact on viewership.

Super Bowl LVIII, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, was the most-watched Super Bowl of all time, drawing in an average audience of 123.4 million viewers, CBS Sports announced.

Included in that number were 58.8 million women – the most ever – which was an increase of 9% from last year, according to the New York Post . 47.5% of the total audience were women.

While Sunday’s Super Bowl had multiple factors going for it – two recognizable organizations and an overtime thriller – Swift’s presence undoubtedly had an impact on the ratings.

The Chiefs erased a 10-point first-half deficit to win back-to-back Super Bowls and their third in the last five years.

With another Super Bowl victory, Patrick Mahomes became just the sixth quarterback to win three Super Bowls and just the third player to win three Super Bowl MVPs.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also won his third Super Bowl, putting him among the greats of the game.

Kansas City’s overtime victory over the 49ers puts Reid in a tie with Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs for the second-most Super Bowl trophies by a head coach. Reid is now three Super Bowls away from tying Bill Belichick’s record-setting six rings and one away from Chuck Noll, who finished his career with four.

"He was already a Hall of Fame coach before tonight," said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, according to The Athletic. "But adding that third Super Bowl trophy in five years, I think really solidifies his status as one of the best of all time."