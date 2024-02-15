Text shows Patrick Mahomes confidence level before big game: 'I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl'

Patrick Mahomes is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. The now three-time Super Bowl MVP does not appear to be short on confidence.

Despite the Chiefs' well-documented ups-and-downs throughout the regular season, Mahomes’ belief that the team would ultimately end up as champions apparently never wavered.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, showed off a text message from January, when the Chiefs quarterback made a predication about the team’s postseason fate.

"I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl," the six-time Pro Bowler wrote.

It appeared Mahomes sent the message to Brittany on Jan. 5, which was two days prior to Kansas City’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. By that point, the Baltimore Ravens had already secured the top playoff seed for the AFC, and the Chiefs knew they could enter the postseason as the No. 3, at best.

Losing six games in the regular season and being the third seed meant Mahomes would have to play outside the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium at some point in the 2023 playoffs if the Chiefs were going to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Some doubted Mahomes' ability to win on the road. The league-leading drops and the overall lack of production from the team’s wide receiver group only added more fuel to the doubts.

The Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins in a frigid wild-card round game, before traveling to Orchard Park, New York, where they defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. The Ravens hosted the Chiefs for the AFC Championship game on Jan. 28, the same day Mahomes sent another confident text to his wife.

"I'll see y'all in Vegas, I'm not done," Mahomes wrote after the Chiefs won the AFC title and earned a trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs went on to upset the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win a second consecutive Super Bowl championship. Mahomes had a quiet first half but stepped up when it mattered most.

Mahomes completed every pass he threw in overtime and picked up a critical first down with his legs. A touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman sealed the victory and cemented Mahomes' status as the best player in the league.