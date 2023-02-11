Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Navy
Published

Super Bowl LVII flyover to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the US Navy

The flyover will take place following the National Anthem before kickoff of the Eagles-Chiefs game

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
US Navy fighter jets practice before their flyover of Super Bowl LVII Video

US Navy fighter jets practice before their flyover of Super Bowl LVII

An F/A-18F Super Hornet and an F-35C Lightning II arrive at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12.

The military fly-over at Super Bowl LVII will commemorate 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy and will show off the electronic capabilities of the elite aircraft, military officials announced.

Three U.S. Navy tactical aircraft squadrons will fly over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona immediately following the playing of the National Anthem on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Lt. Naomi Ngalle, who will be one of the pilots participating in the flyover, told Fox News Digital that she was honored to be among those selected to represent the Navy in celebrating 50 years since the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Florida.

"I am humbled and proud to be a part of a team of professional aviators and maintainers. All of the people on this team represent the hard work and sacrifice that comes with serving in the Armed Forces," Ngalle said. "Additionally, I am elated at the opportunity to potentially inspire the next generation of female aviators and maintainers." 

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES WINS 2022 NFL MVP AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LVII

The fly-over team for Super Bowl LVII includes, from left to right, Lt. Arielle Ash of Abilene, Texas; Lt. Margaret Dente of North Salem, New York; Lt. Naomi Ngalle of Springfield, Virginia; Lt. Jacqueline Drew of Waltham, Massachusetts; Lt. Suzelle Thomas of Birmingham, Alabama; and, Lt. Kathryn Martinez, also of Springfield, Virginia.

The fly-over team for Super Bowl LVII includes, from left to right, Lt. Arielle Ash of Abilene, Texas; Lt. Margaret Dente of North Salem, New York; Lt. Naomi Ngalle of Springfield, Virginia; Lt. Jacqueline Drew of Waltham, Massachusetts; Lt. Suzelle Thomas of Birmingham, Alabama; and, Lt. Kathryn Martinez, also of Springfield, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Office of Information)

She added: "Truly, there is no greater honor."

As for her inspirations, Lt. Ngalle said her mother is her biggest fan.

"My mother has always been my number one supporter. She has always encouraged me to reach beyond my perceived limits. My siblings and nephew additionally have been my foundation and support system since my acceptance to the Naval Academy," the Naval Flight Officer said.

The 2023 commemoration comes 50 years after the first women enrolled in the U.S. Navy flight program in 1973. Six of the eight initial enrollees, titled "The First Six," earned their Wings of Gold the following year.

Lt. Lyndsey Evans and Lt. Margaret Dente, both Naval Aviators attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, exit an EA-18G Growler after arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023.

Lt. Lyndsey Evans and Lt. Margaret Dente, both Naval Aviators attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, exit an EA-18G Growler after arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

Lt. Lyndsay Evans, a Naval Aviator attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, exits an EA-18G Growler after arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023.

Lt. Lyndsay Evans, a Naval Aviator attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, exits an EA-18G Growler after arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

Navy Captain Rosemary Mariner, one of the Navy’s first female jet pilots , passed away January 24, 2019, following a long and brave fight with cancer.

Navy Captain Rosemary Mariner, one of the Navy’s first female jet pilots , passed away January 24, 2019, following a long and brave fight with cancer. (U.S. Navy)

"The First Six" consisted of Lt. Cmdr. Barbara Allen Rainey, Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner, Captain Jane Skiles O’dea, Captain JoEllen Drag-Oslund, Captain Judith Neuffer, and Captain Ana Marie Scott.

US NAVY RECOVERY OF CHINESE SPY BALLOON CONTINUES

Lt. Ngalle said these women inspire her "daily" as "the level of adversity they faced in training was insurmountable."

"Their professionalism and perseverance serves as the framework for the standard I strive to maintain and exude when leading the next generation of aviators and maintainers," she said.

Following their leadership, in the decades since, women have served, sacrificed, led, operated, and fought at every level of Naval Aviation.

An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, arrives at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023.

An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, arrives at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy/ Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

Lt. Suzelle Thomas, a Naval Aviator attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, exits an F-35C Lightning II after arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023.

Lt. Suzelle Thomas, a Naval Aviator attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, exits an F-35C Lightning II after arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

Like the "First Six," Lt. Ngalle said she too has had to overcome obstacles along her journey to becoming a successful pilot.

"Flight training is challenging. To be frank, there were events where I didn't meet the mark. Coping with failure and utilizing it as a tool to take away feedback and improve yourself for the next evolution was a skill I had difficulty developing," she explained. "Once I understood the value of failing in training, it opened my aperture to how much more tactical I could be to better defend the Nation."

The flyover formation will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the "Flying Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 and an F-35C Lightning II from the "Warhawks" of VFA-97, both squadron personnel based at Naval Air Station (NAS) in Lemoore, California.

They will be joined by an EA-18G Growler from the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 based at NAS Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Washington.

Two EA-18G Growlers, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, arrive at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12. 

Two EA-18G Growlers, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, arrive at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12.  (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

Two EA-18G Growlers, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, fly overhead before arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023.

Two EA-18G Growlers, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, fly overhead before arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

A full list of the Super Bowl flyover team is below.

The aircraft that will be used in the flyover represent the strike and electronic attack capability of the "Carrier Air Wing of the Future," providing advanced technology and enhanced flexibility to our military combatant commanders, the Navy said in said a statement.

SUPER BOWL TO FEATURE TWO JESUS ADS AS PART OF 'HE GETS US' CAMPAIGN

A Super Bowl LVII billboard is seen on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Super Bowl LVII will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.  

A Super Bowl LVII billboard is seen on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Super Bowl LVII will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.   (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lt. Katie Martinez, a Naval Flight Officer, said she looks forward to representing Naval Aviation at one of the world’s most-watched events, according to the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

"It’s not a feeling I can even put into words," said Martinez. "It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Street vendors sell Philadelphia Eagles themed t-shirts ahead of Super Bowl LVI on February 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Street vendors sell Philadelphia Eagles themed t-shirts ahead of Super Bowl LVI on February 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Street vendors sell Philadelphia Eagles themed apparel ahead of Super Bowl LVI on February 10, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Street vendors sell Philadelphia Eagles themed apparel ahead of Super Bowl LVI on February 10, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The U.S. Pacific Fleet said the "fifth-generation strike fighter F-35C Lightning II integrates advanced stealth technology into a highly agile, supersonic aircraft that provides unprecedented battlespace awareness, versatility and survivability."

"The F-35C, which is the Navy variant of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, sets new standards in weapon system integration, maintainability, combat radius and payload that bring formidable multimission power projection capability from the sea," it added.

And: "Entering fleet service in 1999, The F/A-18 Super Hornet, has earned a reputation as the backbone of the Navy’s carrier air wing and a workhorse within the fleet, continuing its key strike fighter role against the advanced threats of the 21st century. Designed to meet current Navy fighter escort and interdiction mission requirements, the Super Hornet maintains fleet air defense and close air support roles, as well as an increasing range of missions, including in-air refueling."

Joshua Williams #23, Nazeeh Johnson #13, Joshua Kaindoh #59, Darius Harris #47 and Leo Chenal #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs participate in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on February 10, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. =

Joshua Williams #23, Nazeeh Johnson #13, Joshua Kaindoh #59, Darius Harris #47 and Leo Chenal #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs participate in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on February 10, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. = (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. 

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lt. Ngalle predicts the game will remain close but that the Kansas City Chiefs will emerge victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles. 

The NFL’s big game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

FOX SPORTS' CHRIS MYERS ON WHAT TO EXPECT DURING SUPER BOWL LVII BETWEEN THE EAGLES AND CHIEFS

The fly-over team consists of:

  • Lt. Arielle Ash of Abilene, Texas
  • Lt. Margaret Dente of North Salem, New York
  • Lt. Jacqueline Drew of Waltham, Massachusetts
  • Lt. Lyndsay Evans of Palmdale, California
  • Lt. Saree Moreno of Tampa, Florida
  • Lt. Naomi Ngalle and Lt. Kathryn Martinez, both of Springfield, Virginia
  • Lt. Caitie Perkowski of Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Lt. Taylor Rudolph of Memphis, Tennessee
  • Lt. Suzelle Thomas of Birmingham, Alabama
  • Lt. Cmdr. Calli Zimmerman of San Jose, California

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They will be supported by a full aviation team with mechanics and others including: Tabitha Bledsoe, Caitlin Hillygus, Mackenzie Andrews-Griswold, Natalie Garcia, Ashley Clifford, Nicole Lardizabal, Kiani Howard, Mikayla Martin, Jalayla Malloy, Rosa Mejia, Maria Quejada, Lizvette Montiel, Rhiannon Sellinger, Ariana Scott, Reanell Smythe, Stacy Wedemeyer, Daniel Armenteros, William Frank III, Lenue Gilchrist III, Slawomir Glownia, Ryan Turner, Nathaneal Afriyie, Brandon Baumann, Joshua Castillo, Cesar Change, Jorge Duron, Jason Ferrell, Gervin Flores, Kevin Frey, Ronald Gorman, Jesse Irwin, Alexander Miranda, Joshua Mohr, Brandon Ohannesian, Joseph Parry, Jamie Pringle, Zachary Ray, John Rodgers, Eder Salazarduenas, Jared Sharp, Nicholas Squires, Jeddryan Tabladillo, and Lorenzo Toscano.