Fox Sports' Chris Myers on what to expect during Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs

Fox Sports host and reporter Chris Myers breaks down key differences between the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and gives a preview of Super Bowl LVII Friday on "The Five."

CHRIS MYERS: Well, you know what's special about this game? You guys ran through a lot of interesting things, but it's been about 20 or so years since we've had two quarterbacks that not only can throw the ball, but are exceptional running quarterbacks, have great athletic ability, understand their offenses. And so, even if the defense plays really good against them or their best defense, [Patrick] Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, they're the kind of guys that they're going to do something spectacular. So that to me will be the difference in the game.

I think Hurts is the runner. He's a better runner. He hasn't yet proved that he can throw as well from the pocket. I think Mahomes is definitely the better passer, and he's more of a scrambling type of quarterback who can move around and throw on the run and even Hurts with his high ankle sprain, I think he can still get the job done.