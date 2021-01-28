Super Bowl LV MVP award for Patrick Mahomes could catapult him into exclusive club

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and that could mean history for the star quarterback.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl LIV MVP last year when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers for their first title since the 1968 season. Mahomes was 26-for-42 with two touchdown passes and 286 passing yards. Both of his touchdown46 passes came in the fourth quarter to put the Chiefs up. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Mahomes could win Super Bowl MVP for the second straight year and if he does it would launch him into a category even Tom Brady hasn’t been in.

The Chiefs quarterback would be one of three players who have ever won Super Bowl MVP in consecutive years. Bart Starr did it for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowls I and II. Terry Bradshaw did it for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowls XIII and XIV.

Brady won two in three years twice – Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII and then again in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. Brady has been a part four of the last six Super Bowls, whether that would be on the winning or losing side.

Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers earlier in the 2020 season. He torched Tampa Bay for 462 passing yards and three touchdown passes in Week 12.

Super Bowl LV is set for Feb. 7.