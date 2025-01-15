Tubi will exclusively stream Super Bowl LIX for free on its platform

Tubi will stream Super Bowl LIX in February for free on its platform using FOX’s feed of the game, the company announced.

Viewers will be able to watch the game on Feb. 9 when they sign up via email registration. There will be no Multichannel Video Programming Distributor authentication or credit card sign-up needed to be able to watch it.

The FOX Sports pregame show will also be available for fans tuning in to watch the game. A second stream on Tubi will also include the Tubi Red Carpet event, hosted by Olivia Culpo at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the FOX Deportes Spanish language feed.

The Super Bowl's kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The ability to have a free and easy way to watch the Super Bowl would try to cut into the illegal streams that are set up for the game. About 17 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers illegally last year.

Additionally, those who have to work on game day will be able to watch from their mobile phones or tablets. About 28 million will be working on Super Bowl Sunday when the game kicks off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Those who have cut cable out of their lives will also have a new avenue to watch the game as well without committing to another subscription.

It’s unknown which two teams will be playing in the game, but it’s sure to draw a large audience as it does every year. The NFL said last year that 123.4 million viewers tuned in for the game across all platforms.