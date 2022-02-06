Super Bowl Experience offers cheaper alternative to big game with all the thrills

NFL fans from all over the country have begun to flock to Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI, and while ticket prices soar for the big game, there is an alternative for fans to get the full experience without having to shell out thousands of dollars for a few hours of football.

According to TicketIQ data shared with Fox News, the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $5,300, while those who are looking to get a better view may have to shell out nearly $9,000 for a seat in the lower levels of SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. The average ticket price is $9,066.

TickPick co-founder and Co-CEO Brett Goldberg expressed some optimism that ticket prices were going to drop in the days to come.

"For now, the average purchase price for this year’s Super Bowl is currently the most expensive on record. The get-in price, though, may drop below $5,000 this weekend, as we have noticed a steady drop since the matchup was set," he said Friday. "Fans looking for the most affordable tickets should keep their eyes on that get-in over the coming days."

While former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson expressed dismay about the average fan not being able to attend the Super Bowl live, the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center offers fans tons of interesting things to do – and for a fraction of the price to watch the game in Inglewood, California.

The Super Bowl Experience is described as the "NFL’s interactive theme park." The venue officially opened Saturday and Sunday but will be closed for three days during the week and reopen Thursday until Saturday.

Tickets initially cost $20 for everyone over 12 years, old but they will go up when the venue reopens Thursday. It will be a $40 price from Thursday to Saturday.

The attractions and photo opportunities are seemingly endless.

Fans can participate in a bevy of NFL drills, including the QB Scramble, Training Camp, the 40-yard dash and field goal tries.

Some of the exhibits include the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the AFC and NFC Championship trophies, hearing your name called at the NFL Draft podium and a look at the Super Bowl rings, among other exhibits.

Fans going to the venue are subject to Los Angeles’ COVID-19 rules. Anyone over 2 years old needs to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test within 48 hours or a negative rapid test within 24 hours of going to the event. Face coverings are also mandatory for those not eating or drinking.

At a fraction of the price of the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl experience is a can’t-miss opportunity for any NFL fan who has an even remote interest in the game.