Former Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura suggested the team should eat a 15-yard penalty in an attempt to intimidate Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers during their playoff game on Saturday.

Chmura said on his ESPN Milwaukee show that the reason why the Packers were successful in the 1995 playoffs over the Steve Young-led 49ers was because they intimidated them. Green Bay intimidated them. The Packers also beat the 49ers in the 1996 playoffs on their way to the Super Bowl that season.

The former Pro Bowl tight end told Jen Lada and Gabe Neitzel they were going to think he was "crazy" about his suggestion.

"A 15-yard penalty, and I don’t condone this but I kinda do in the playoffs, a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on Brock Purdy is not a bad thing as long as it’s worth it. I’m just saying. This is the mindset you go into when its battle," he said.

"It’s kinda like the reverse of hockey. What don’t they do in hockey in the playoffs? … They don’t fight. This is kinda like, sometimes a 15-yard penalty is worth it or early in the game if you knock the living crap out of the guy and then he, kinda like sticking your helmet in the ribs of Nick Bosa is like, ‘Uhh, I’m hearing ghosts.’"

San Francisco is already entering the divisional round game against Green Bay pretty banged up. Christian McCaffrey (calf) and George Kittle (back) were among the 13 players on the 49ers’ injury report on Wednesday. McCaffrey and Kittle were full participants in practice. Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) was limited, and Arik Armstead (foot, knee) went from limited on Tuesday to full on Wednesday.

Saturday will mark the two teams’ 10th meeting in the postseason. The 49ers have the edge, 5-4.

Their last meeting overall came in the playoffs with the 49ers defeating the Packers 13-10 in a snowy game in Green Bay, 13-10. Green Bay has not beaten San Francisco in the postseason since 2002.