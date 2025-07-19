Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Super Bowl champ says he'd ask Trump to help get Redskins nickname back

Trump previously said he wouldn't have changed the Redskins' name

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Trump wouldn't have changed Washington's team name to Commanders Video

Trump wouldn't have changed Washington's team name to Commanders

President Donald Trump made a ‘controversial’ statement about the NFL, saying he wouldn't have changed Washington's name from Redskins to Commanders.

Jason Buck was a defensive lineman for the Washington Redskins when the team topped the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI during the 1991 season.

The Redskins’ name changed in 2020 to the Washington Football Team and then to the Washington Commanders. 

As the team begins to build a legacy as the Commanders, team owner Josh Harris has no plans of going back to the old name.

Jason Buck celebrates

Washington Redskins defensive end Jason Buck reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the Super Bowl at the Metrodome in Minneapolis Jan. 26, 1992. (Manny Rubio/USA Today Sports)

President Donald Trump recently suggested that he believed the organization made a mistake changing the name.

Buck, a Native American, told TMZ Sports he wants to talk to Trump about the name and would tell him, "Stand with us and stand for common sense.

"It's like your grandma passed away, and your grandpa marries a new woman, and she comes in and takes all the pictures out of the house and puts hers up," he added.

"It's like, you just lost your family. It was devastating to everybody."

Commanders owner Josh Harris told Bret Baier on "Special Report" in April that, despite his plan to bring the team back to Washington, D.C., at the site of the old RFK Stadium, the Redskins name wouldn’t be coming back. 

NAGA sues Washington Commanders after Redskins name change: Most of us 'have not been heard' Video

"The Commanders’ name actually has taken on an amazing kind of element in our building," Harris said. "So, the people that certain types of players that are tough, that love football, are delegated Commanders, and Jayden [Daniels], for example, is a Commander, and they're ranked. 

"And, you know, the business staff has gotten into it, and, obviously, we're in a military city here. There's more military personnel than anywhere else. So, we're kind of moving forward with the Commanders name, excited about that and not looking back."

While he may not have changed the name, Trump thinks any team that wins will stick with fans no matter what. That’s exactly what Washington did last season, reaching the NFC championship game for the first time in almost three decades under new quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Josh Harris and Roger Goodell

Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris, from left, signs a helmet along with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after an announcement about a new home for the team on the site of the old RFK Stadium April 28, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"But, you know, winning can make everything sound good," Trump said earlier this month. "So, if they’re winning, all of a sudden Commanders sounds good. But I wouldn’t have changed the name."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.