Super Bowl champ says he'd ask Trump to help get Redskins nickname back

Jason Buck was a defensive lineman for the Washington Redskins when the team topped the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI during the 1991 season.

The Redskins’ name changed in 2020 to the Washington Football Team and then to the Washington Commanders.

As the team begins to build a legacy as the Commanders, team owner Josh Harris has no plans of going back to the old name.

President Donald Trump recently suggested that he believed the organization made a mistake changing the name.

Buck, a Native American, told TMZ Sports he wants to talk to Trump about the name and would tell him, "Stand with us and stand for common sense.

"It's like your grandma passed away, and your grandpa marries a new woman, and she comes in and takes all the pictures out of the house and puts hers up," he added.

"It's like, you just lost your family. It was devastating to everybody."

Commanders owner Josh Harris told Bret Baier on "Special Report" in April that, despite his plan to bring the team back to Washington, D.C., at the site of the old RFK Stadium, the Redskins name wouldn’t be coming back.

"The Commanders’ name actually has taken on an amazing kind of element in our building," Harris said. "So, the people that certain types of players that are tough, that love football, are delegated Commanders, and Jayden [Daniels], for example, is a Commander, and they're ranked.

"And, you know, the business staff has gotten into it, and, obviously, we're in a military city here. There's more military personnel than anywhere else. So, we're kind of moving forward with the Commanders name, excited about that and not looking back."

While he may not have changed the name, Trump thinks any team that wins will stick with fans no matter what. That’s exactly what Washington did last season, reaching the NFC championship game for the first time in almost three decades under new quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"But, you know, winning can make everything sound good," Trump said earlier this month. "So, if they’re winning, all of a sudden Commanders sounds good. But I wouldn’t have changed the name."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.